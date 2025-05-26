Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes are married

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Demi Lovato had a very eventful weekend.

The singer and actress tied the knot with Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, a songwriter and recording artist, on Sunday in California, Lovato shared with Vogue.

She wore a white gown designed by Vivienne Westwood.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” Lovato said.

She and Lutes reportedly met in January 2022, while working together on Lovato’s album, “Holy Fvck.” Lutes proposed the following year.

Lovato’s silk and satin gown that included a corset bodice “was created over the course of five fittings in Los Angeles, with the Vivienne Westwood couture team traveling over from London to bring the look to life.”

“I love everything about the dress,” Lovato said.

She also wore a second Westwood dress for the reception.

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” Lovato explained.

“The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one,” she said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Lovato and Lutes have been making beautiful music together.

He co-wrote “Substance” with her and she also shared songwriting credits with him on the songs “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

