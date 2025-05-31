Valerie Mahaffey, ‘Northern Exposure’ Emmy winner, dies after cancer battle, publicist says

By The Associated Press

(CNN) — Celebrated actor Valerie Mahaffey, whose stage, film and television work ranged from Shakespeare to the hit 1990s series “Northern Exposure,” died at age 71 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released Saturday by her publicist.

Mahaffey died Friday in Los Angeles, according to publicist Jillian Roscoe, the Associated Press reported.

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed,” her husband, actor Joseph Kell, said in a statement. Survivors also include their daughter, Alice Richards.

Mahaffey’s stage, film and television work included the soap opera “The Doctors” more than 45 years ago and encompassed roles in the TV series “Young Sheldon” and “Desperate Housewives.” She appeared in the movie “Sully” with Tom Hanks, directed by Clint Eastwood, and played Madame Reynard in “French Exit” with Michelle Pfeiffer.

She won an outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Emmy award for her portrayal of hypochondriac Eve on “Northern Exposure.” Mahaffey also appeared on television in “The Powers That Be,” “Big Sky,” “Seinfeld,” “Wings” and “ER.” Her film credits include “Jungle 2 Jungle,” “Senior Trip” and “Seabiscuit.”

As a child, Mahaffey lived in Indonesia, Nigeria, England and Texas.

