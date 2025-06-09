BET ‘monitoring’ situation in Los Angeles ahead of Monday night award show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The BET Awards will go on as scheduled on Monday night amid ongoing protests against immigration raids continue in Los Angeles, California.

“BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff,” a spokesperson for BET told CNN in a statement. “We are working closely with LAPD and monitoring the situation.”

Los Angeles has been the site of unrest over the weekend as protests broke out against recent immigration enforcement action in the city. President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to the region, against the wishes of both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The BET Awards are one of the network’s biggest nights. Superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar leads nominees with ten nods, including album of the year for “GNX“ and video of the year for his viral hit, “Not Like Us.”

Lamar is followed by the man he engaged in an epic hip-hop beef with, Drake, as well as fellow rappers Doechii, Future and GloRilla, who have six nominations each.

Comedic actor Kevin Hart is hosting.

The event is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. PT at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, blocks away from several areas where protests have been taking place.

The following is a list of the nominations:

Album of the Year

Drake and PartyNextDoor, “$Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U”

Chris Brown, “11:11 Deluxe”

Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”

GloRilla, “Glorious”

Kendric Lamar, “GNX”

The Weeknd, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Future and Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PartyNextDoor,

FLO

Future and Metro Boomin

Jaquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “30 For 30”

Doechii Featuring JT, “Alter Ego”

Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, “Are You Even Real”

Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, “Beckham”

Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, “Bless”

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”

Kendrick Lamar and Sza, “Luther”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, “Sticky”

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexxy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

BigXThaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

Key Glock, “3AM in ToKEYo”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Kehlani, “After Hours”

Doechii, “Denial is a River”

Drake, “Family Matters”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, “Timeless”

Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, “Type S**t”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXThaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award

Common and Pete Rock Featuring Jennifer Hudson, “A God (There Is)”

Pastor Mike Jr., “Amen”

Fridayy, “Better Days”

Yolanda Adams Featuring Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence, “Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula, “Constant”

Tamela Mann, “Deserve to Win”

Rapsody, “Faith”

GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, “Rain Down on Me”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown, “Residuals”

Doechii, “Denial is a River”

Drake, “Nokia”

Future and Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”

GloRilla, “TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “Luther”

Latto, “Brokey”

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwét Filé (France)

Mc Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (United Kingdom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Mary J. Blige, “Beautiful People”

Beyoncé featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, “Blackbird”

Doechii, “Bloom”

Tems, “Burning”

Cynthia Erivo Featuring Ariana Grande, “Defying Grafity”

Summer Walker, “Heart of A Woman”

Tems, “Hold On”

FLO and GloRilla, “In My Bag”

Best Movie

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die”

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

“Luther: Never Too Much”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

