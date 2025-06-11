Ananda Lewis, former MTV VJ who shared breast cancer journey, has died at 52

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ananda Lewis, a former MTV VJ who connected a generation of music fans to their favorite celebrities in the network’s heyday, has died. She was reportedly 52.

The news was confirmed by her sister Lakshmi Emory, who posted a tribute on Facebook. No further details were available.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lewis for further comment and information.

Lewis had been battling breast cancer in recent years, recently speaking with CNN about her treatment.

She revealed in October of last year that her cancer had progressed to stage IV.

Lewis was a fixture on MTV’s programming during part of the network’s lineup in the ’90s, appearing on “MTV Live” as host, among other titles.

She also had her own talk show, “The Ananda Lewis Show,” from 2001 to 2002, hosting over 250 episodes.

This is a developing story.

