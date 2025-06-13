Cosmetic surgery is no longer a secret. Stars are sharing new looks and shouting out their surgeons

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Getting “some work done” is no longer taboo to discuss publicly.

Ricki Lake shared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” this week that she recently underwent cosmetic surgery.

“I’ll reveal this to you [although] I’ve told other people,” the actor and former talk-show host told Cohen. “I’ve had a lower face and neck lift.”

Pleased by what she described as “the best facelift I’ve ever seen,” Lake even shouted out her surgeon.

“Dr. Allen Foulad is the best, and I’ve sent many people to him,” she said.

The public revelation comes after conversation about how refreshed Kris Jenner is looking lately.

People magazine confirmed that Jenner had some “enhancements” done by New York-based surgeon Dr. Steven Levine. According to his site, Levine is “an aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon” who “specializes in natural-looking enhancements of the face, breasts, and body.”

Jenner’s daughter, Kylie Jenner, recently shared details about her breast augmentation surgery after a woman on TikTok inquired.

“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job,” Rachel Leary posted in a message to Jenner. “It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever.”

Jenner didn’t gatekeep.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” she wrote to Leary.

Former “Laguna Beach” star turned podcaster Kristin Cavallari shared on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast that she had her breasts “redone.”

“I knew that my boobs were not laying how I wanted them to lay,” Cavallari said.

The surgery revealed that one of her implants had ruptured.

“I was not ready to take out my implants,” she said. “I have a whole life to live. I’m single.”

“Martin” star Tisha Campbell told “Entertainment Tonight” that she had a “mommy makeover” not long ago.

“I had extra skin from the baby and a little bit of droppage here and a little bit of droppage there,” she told “ET.” “And they tightened me together.”

The actress said she’s an “open book.”

“I’m a single mom, not ready for dating, but you know I just wanted to feel good for me,” Campbell said.

One actor who has arguably sparked the most conversation about her youthful appearance has said very little about it: Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan has shared she’s an advocate of the Lucia Clinic in Dubai.

“Her recent visit to Lucia Clinic signals her commitment to maintaining a timeless and radiant look,” according to the clinic’s site, shared with a photo of Lohan’s clean and glowing face.

Timeless and truthful. What’s not to like (or hide)?

