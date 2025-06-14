Remainder of Bonnaroo 2025 canceled in Tennessee due to severe weather

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The eagerly awaited Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled for the weekend, with severe weather impacting the area as the cause.

According to the festival website, the National Weather Service’s forecast for the region where the festival was to continue, in Manchester, Tennessee, pointed to “significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days.”

The organizers said they “are beyond gutted” in their statement on the website, but continued, “we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

The Bonnaroo music festival started on Thursday and was supposed to run through Sunday.

Taking place on a 700-acre farm, Luke Combs headlined Thursday’s performances, with Dom Dolla, Insane Clown Posse and others supporting.

Friday’s festivities were put on hold when the organizers issued an evacuation notice as severe weather approached. Tyler, the Creator was the intended headliner for Friday’s lineup, which also was to include Glass Animals, Megadeth and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Saturday and Sunday were slated to feature Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Glorilla, Queens of the Stone Age and Avril Lavigne, among many others.

Bonnaroo began in 2002 and continued until 2019, before getting interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It picked back up in 2022.

Both the main website and Bonnaroo’s social media direct attendees to proper egress and evacuation protocols, as well as refund information.

“We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision,” the festival statement concluded. “Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”

