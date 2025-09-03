Travis Kelce is ‘giddy’ about his engagement to Taylor Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce is reveling in his recent engagement to Taylor Swift.

The pair broke the news – and the internet- when they announced last week they are getting hitched. The Kansas City Chiefs football player spoke about the reaction to his pending nuptials during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce, a former player with the Philadelphia Eagles, kicked it off with “Travis, we gotta talk about it.”

“In case you missed the Instagram post heard ‘round the world, Travis and Taylor are engaged,” the elder Kelce said. “Yay!”

“That’s right, that’s right. And I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on,” Travis Kelce said after thanking his brother. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

It’s been “exciting” and “awesome” being engaged to the pop superstar, Travis Kelce said, and he reflected about their first major public appearance after their engagement, which found the couple attending a Cincinnati Bearcats game last week.

“It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates,” he recalled. “So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

“Don’t you get giddy saying it?” his brother responded.

“Yeah I do,” Travis Kelce said. “I still get giddy, exciting times.”

So high school.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.