Justin Bieber already gave us the song of the summer. Now we are getting extra with ‘Swag II’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — After taking a few years off the music scene, Justin Bieber feels like he is fully back.

Following releasing “Swag” on July 11, which contained the viral hits “Daisies” and “Yukon,” the 31-year-old singer has announced he will be dropping “Swag II” at midnight Friday.

It’s his second surprise album this year from the artist whose previous project was 2021’s “Justice.”

Life looks a bit different for Bieber since then.

In August 2024, he and wife, model and makeup mogul Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

And while Bieber has been a featured artist on hits, including “Essence” by Wizkid, as well as SZA’s “Snooze,” he had mostly stepped back from music in the past four years. Then he dropped “Swag” and people could rarely open TikTok without hearing “Daisies” or “Yukon.”

The Atlantic actually declared “Daisies” as this year’s “song of the summer.”

“Swag filled a void in the summer-listening landscape by meeting listeners where they so clearly seem to be—less in need of a party-fueling energy drink than a soothing slather of aloe,” the publication’s Spencer Kornhaber wrote.

“Swag” features collaborations with artists including 2 Chainz, Gunna and Sexyy Red.

Bieber hasn’t revealed much about “Swag II,” but the consensus among many of his listeners is that it will be a bit more of a pop album than “Swag.”

The two projects aren’t Bieber’s only recent surprises.

This week, a fan shared video and photos of Bieber with a wedding party and the caption: “Justin Bieber randomly surprised a bride and took photos on her wedding day in Los Angeles, CA.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.