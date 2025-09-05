Prince William and Eugene Levy are ‘getting drunk’ together in Apple TV+ show trailer

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Prince William joked about “getting drunk” with Canadian actor Eugene Levy during a brief appearance in a trailer for the latest season of the actor’s Apple TV+ travel series.

The eight-episode third season of “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” follows the “Schitt’s Creek” star as he roves the globe in search of the ultimate travel bucket list – with a touch of help from the Prince of Wales along the way.

“I’ve challenged myself to complete my own bucket list, before actually kicking the bucket,” Levy, who is known for his dry wit and deadpan delivery, said in the trailer, which was released on Thursday.

In the trailer, Levy can be seen exploring Windsor Castle, one of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s residences, west of London. “Oh my, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Levy says in a voiceover as he walks through the castle’s grounds.

At the end of the trailer, William and Levy are strolling down a woodland path when the prince asks, “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?”

“That’s the bucket,” Levy jokes, to which William replies: “That’s the bucket, is it?”

Other stars joining Levy on his quest for the world’s top travel destinations include Canadian singer Michael Bublé, rising K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian top cricketer Rahul Dravid, according to an Apple TV+ press release.

The latest series sees him travel to an impressive list of countries, including Austria, Canada, India, Ireland, Mexico, South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Levy, who has been able to travel all over the world throughout his acting career, previously admitted that he’s “not fond of traveling” at all, describing himself as more of “the great indoors type of guy.”

“I don’t hate it. (Hate) is a very strong word,” Levy told CNN in 2023. “But I don’t really love it.”

But two years on, after stepping outside his comfort zone in the first two seasons of the show, Levy is now “inching closer” to becoming an “avid traveler,” the press release said.

“But before he can claim that title, he’s challenging himself to experience some of the most iconic adventures the world has to offer,” it continued.

The new series is set to premiere globally on September 19.

