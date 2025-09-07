MTV VMAs 2025: See the list of winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The MTV Video Music Awards are being presented on Sunday.

Doja Cat opened the show with a nod to the MTV of old, appearing on a big screen dressed as Max Headroom, a fictional character from the 1980s who was billed as “the world’s first ‘computer-generated’ host.” Then famed musician Kenny G. played her on stage to perform her single, “Jealous Type.” The performance was a throwback to the music videos of the 1980s, right down to a keyboard guitar.

Going into the night, Lady Gaga led among nominees with 12, followed by Bruno Mars with 11; Kendrick Lamar with 10; and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, tied with eight each.

It marks the third time the “Abracadabra” singer has led VMA nominations, having previously done it in 2010 with 13 nods and in 2020 when she tied with nine. She won the first Moon Person trophy of the night – artist of the year – presented by Lenny Kravitz.

“I hope as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life,” Gaga said. “I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me.”

Other top nominees include Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Doechii and more. Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll are among the scheduled performers.

LL Cool J host the event, which is airing live for the first time on CBS. It’s streaming on Paramount+.

Here is a list of nominees in key categories, with the winners are indicated in bold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga – *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny- “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

BEST COLLABORATION

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

BEST POP

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

BEST R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

