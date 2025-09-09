Billy Porter’s serious illness revealed amid closing of ‘Cabaret’ revival on Broadway

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Producers for a Broadway revival of “Cabaret” have announced that the show will soon be shutting down after its leading man, Billy Porter, contracted a life threatening condition.

The show will end on September 21, following Porter falling ill.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production,” according a social media post from the production. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule.”

Sepsis “is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

The “Pose” star had been performing the role of Emcee, which will now be taken over by Marty Lauter and David Merino.

The New York Times reported that ticket sales had slowed following mixed reviews and the departure of Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, who had previously played the role of Emcee.

The show was originally slated to close on October 19.

