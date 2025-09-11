Janet Hubert updates us on her decades-long feud with ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ costar Will Smith

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — When Janet Hubert recently visited Atlanta radio station V-103, she referred to it as being “at the scene of the crime.”

The actress was a guest on ‘The Big Tigger Show,” where the topic came up about the feud between her and her former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” costar, Will Smith.

Hubert explained that it was at that very station 30 years ago where she says Smith “dogged” her “out.”

She had played “Aunt Viv” on the hit comedy before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1993 over “creative differences.”

Over the decades she and Smith publicly traded barbs, including him reportedly telling the Atlanta radio station that Hubert “wanted the show to be The Aunt Viv of Bel-Air Show.”

“It’s very cathartic and healing for me to be here,” Hubert said during her recent interview. “We’ve come full circle everybody.”

Asked about how her relationship with Smith is currently, Hubert said, “So good.” She credited Smith with assisting her in the promotion of her independent animated feature, “JG and the BC Kids.”

“I’m going to give my baby his props,” Hubert said of Smith. “He put together the website with his team for me.”

She said Smith not only paid for the work, but also loaned her his entire social media team to help her.

The pair publicly ended their feud in 2020 during the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion, which streamed on HBO Max. The platform is owned by CNN’s parent company.

