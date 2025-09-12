David Bowie’s 15 favorite songs have been revealed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It should surprise no one that David Bowie had great taste in music.

The new David Bowie Center, set to open at the V&A East Storehouse in London, will feature an exhibit that includes a list from Bowie of some of the his favorite tunes, according to Rolling Stone.

“Memo for radio show — list of favourite records” will be part of the display and includes the following songs:

Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”

Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”

Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”

Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”

The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”

Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”

Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”

Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”

Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”

The Beatles – “Across the Universe”

Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”

Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”

Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”

The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”

Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”

The opening of the center is happening as 12-disc box set, “David Bowie 6. I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002 to 2016),” is also dropping.

Bowie died in 2016 at age 69, following an 18-month battle with cancer.

