Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and more remember Robert Redford

(CNN) — After the death of Hollywood great Robert Redford, his friends and former colleagues are paying tribute.

Jane Fonda, Redford’s costar from several films spanning over 50 years, said the news of his death at age 89 on Tuesday hit her “hard.”

”I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way,” the Academy Award-winning actress and activist said in a statement shared with CNN. “He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Fonda and Redford first appeared together in the 1966 Marlon Brando-starring film “The Chase,” followed one year later by the hit romantic caper “Barefoot in the Park” from writer Neil Simon.

In 1979, they paired again in “The Electric Horseman,” taking place in the rodeo world.

For Netflix’s “Our Souls at Night” in 2017 – exactly 50 years after “Barefoot in the Park,” Redford and Fonda again teamed up to tell the story of a pair of neighbors, now each widowed, who finally make a connection.

Meryl Streep, who costarred with Redford in the 1985 drama “Out of Africa,” also paid tribute.

“One of the lions has passed,” Streep said in a statement shared with CNN. “Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Morgan Freeman, who costarred with Redford on two films, described working with Redford as “a dream come true.”

“There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friend,” Freeman wrote in a statement shared on social media. “Working with him again in An Unfinished Life was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend.”

Beyond his film career, Redford was a committed environmentalist, moving to Utah in 1961 and leading efforts to preserve the natural landscape of the state and the American West.

He died Tuesday “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK said in a statement to CNN.

