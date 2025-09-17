Robert Irwin might be feeling some good-natured ‘DWTS’ competition with his sister Bindi Irwin

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Irwin is the second member of his famous family to appear on “Dancing with the Stars” and he sounds pretty excited about that.

“What a full circle thing. I have so many memories of being there and watching [my sister, Bindi],” he recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was just in such awe.”

He and his sister, Bindi Irwin, are the children of the late Steve Irwin, the TV presenter and conservationist known as the “Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray.

He was 44.

Robert Irwin is competing in Season 34 of “DWTS” and his sister won season 21, along with her partner, professional dancer Derek Hough.

For his time on the show, Irwin said he just wants “to follow in her footsteps and bring that kind of passion and energy into it.”

“I don’t expect to do half the job she did,” he told THR. “But it was like a little childhood dream that I’ve had for 10 years. It feels pretty wild that I’m finally fulfilling it.”

The Australian native said that going from being in the audience cheering on his sister to competing himself “feels like coming home.”

“It’s so funny, I go from neck deep in mud in the mangroves catching crocodiles in remote Australia, and I literally fly direct to Hollywood from there to start dancing,” he said. “I don’t know what’s scarier, crocodiles or West Hollywood.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+.

