James Van Der Beek makes virtual appearance at ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion

(CNN) — James Van Der Beek couldn’t appear in person Monday for a reading of “Dawson’s Creek” pilot at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, but he still surprised the audience with a virtual appearance.

The event was a fundraiser for the nonprofit F Cancer and Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery on the hit teen drama which ran from 1998 to 2003.

Van Der Beek announced in November 2024 that he is living stage 3 with colorectal cancer. He was unable to attend Monday’s event in person due to stomach viruses.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” Van Der Beek told those assembled as seen in a video shared on social media by the podcast “Back To You, Bob!” “I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast in person.”

Williams was a part of a group of several costars, including Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who participated in the event.

Van Der Beek said he had just wanted “to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight.”

“From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you,” the ailing actor said. “You are the best fans in the world.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed as an “understudy” for Van Der Beek at the fundraiser.

