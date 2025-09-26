Jimmy Kimmel announces guests for Brooklyn shows, including Stephen Colbert, Spike Lee and Emily Blunt

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — After a tumultuous few weeks, Jimmy Kimmel is taking his show to the East Coast for a week, where he’ll chat up a guest list that includes a fellow late-night host.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which usually broadcasts from a studio in Hollywood, California, will air from the Brooklyn Academy of Music for a week’s worth of shows.

Guests will include Stephen Colbert – whose own New York-based late-night show was canceled earlier this year – Spike Lee, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt.

Kimmel quipped on the show Thursday night that “what we have to do now is stay on the move so the FCC can’t get us.”

On Friday, Sinclair, one of the two major station groups that preempted Kimmel’s show earlier this month, said it would bring the show back.

The other major station group blacking out Kimmel, Nexstar, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about its plans.

The guest lineup for Kimmel’s Brooklyn stint comes after he returned to his show on Tuesday night after a near week-long suspension amid pressure from Donald Trump’s administration and following Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer that led ABC to halt production of his show.

ABC – the Disney-owned network which airs the late-night program – first announced Kimmel’s show was suspended “indefinitely” last week after Kimmel said on his show that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying” to characterize Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, “as anything other than one of them.” Kimmel also claimed that Trump loyalists were “doing everything they can to score political points” from the assassination.

The resulting suspension spurred speculation that Kimmel – whose contract is up next year – would not return to the show altogether.

But on Tuesday, he delivered a powerful and emotional comeback, championing free speech and taking jabs at Trump and at those trying to censor his show.

“This show is not important,” Kimmel told viewers. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

He also addressed the remarks that led ABC to suspend his show, saying it was not his “intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 PM ET.

