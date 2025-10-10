No Doubt reuniting again for a limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t speak, just plan on heading to Las Vegas to see No Doubt.

The band fronted by Gwen Stefani will be playing a limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pop-punk and ska-inspired group most famous for their ’90s-era hits including “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak” shared the news on their Instagram on Friday.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt’s seminal sophomore album Tragic Kingdom, which catapulted the foursome to stardom, an accompanying press release detailed. “Their songs – which still dominate radio stations globally – remain as important and culturally influential today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.”

Stefani expressed her pleasure in a statement.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative,” she shared. “Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

“No Doubt Live at Sphere” will be a six-night limited engagement running on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 of next year.

The event marks the band’s first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years, following their Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.

They previously reunited for two Coachella weekends last year, and also performed at FireAid in support of relief efforts in the wake of the deadly Los Angles wildfires in January.

Presale sign-up for the shows at Sphere is here and must be completed by October 13. No codes are needed as access is tied to a user’s Ticketmaster account.

Remaining tickets will be available during the general sale starting Friday, October 17 at 1pm ET/10am PT on Ticketmaster.

