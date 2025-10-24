A newly svelte Jelly Roll talks about how his marriage survived his infidelity

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jelly Roll has shared a personal bit of information about his relationship with wife Bunnie XO.

The country star recently appeared on the podcast “Human School” and opened up about a dark part of their past.

“I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” he said. “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a — just really, really, really blew me back.”

The couple married in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2023.

Jelly Roll said during the podcast that since his infidelity he “did a lot of work to repair that relationship.”

“The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been,” he said. “I wish our story would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today.”

Bunnie XO hosts her own podcast, “Dumb Blonde,” and Jelly Roll has frequently hailed her for the support she’s given him that helped him transition from being a convicted felon to a music star.

His life is not the only thing that looks different these days.

The rapper and singer has reportedly shed 200 pounds after once weighing as much as 550 pounds.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.