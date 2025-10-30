Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs checks into Fort Dix to begin prison sentence

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred on Thursday to Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, to begin serving the rest of his sentence for prostitution-related charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

Combs, who was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, requested he serve his 50-month (just over four-year) prison sentence at the Fort Dix facility to take advantage of its drug treatment program and to be close to his family.

The music mogul will serve about two and a half years at the federal prison. Up until now, he had been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY since his arrest in September 2024 and during the course of his federal criminal trial earlier this year. Those 13 months will be shaved off the remainder of his sentence, in addition to any credit he receives for participating in drug treatment. His projected release date is May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Combs’ legal team is appealing his conviction and sentence, and this week asked a federal appeals court to set an expedited schedule. President Donald Trump previously confirmed that Combs has asked him for a pardon, but no decision has been made.

Fort Dix has housed other inmates that have graced the tabloids including Joe Giudice, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

At Fort Dix, inmates can buy rice cakes at the commissary for $5.75, white tuna for $3.75, and Pop Tarts for $2.85. The commissary list does not include applesauce, which one witness testified Combs loves and would put on cheeseburgers.

