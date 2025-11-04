David Harbour talks ‘pain, slip ups and mistakes’ amid split from Lily Allen

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — David Harbour has some things to say about his life.

In a recently published interview with Esquire Spain, the “Stranger Things” actor was asked whether he would change anything – about his life, professionally or personally.

“That’s such a hard question – the question of regret, or something,” Harbour told the publication. “I would change either everything or nothing.”

The 50-year-old framed it all a part of one’s “path.”

“You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he said. “It’s kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all.”

His thoughts are being dissected in light of his much-publicized split with singer and songwriter Lily Allen.

The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2020 and are now estranged. Allen’s latest album, last month’s “West End Girl,” was inspired in part by their relationship and its demise, she told Vogue.

“There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel,” Allen said.

The album has been making waves for its candid recounting of certain aspects of her marriage, including instances of emotional infidelity and some other gritty details.

Harbour has also been in the headlines because of a report that his “Stranger Things” costar, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a claim of harassment against him before they started filming the final season of their hit series.

CNN has not confirmed that such a claim was made and has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment.

While Harbour didn’t directly address any potential issues with either Allen or Brown in the Esquire interview, he did muse that “if you’ve never been through anything, what do you really have to offer?”

“If I were to change anything, I’d change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn’t be an artist anymore,” he said. “And that would suck.”

