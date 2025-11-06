Michael Jackson biopic teaser trailer dances into the making of the King of Pop

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — If the first look at the eagerly awaited Michael Jackson biopic is any indication, the film plans on leaning into The King of Pop’s good times versus…everything else.

A teaser trailer for “Michael,” the film about the musician’s rise debuted on Thursday and gave the first glimpse of his real life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portraying his late uncle.

The elder Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50 as a result of acute propofol intoxication.

In the trailer, the younger Jackson is seen portraying some of Michael Jackson’s most iconic moments, including his famous Moonwalk dance and the “Thriller” music video.

According to a description, the film “is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known” and explores the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s “life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

Absent from the trailer is any mention of any mention of the singer’s well publicized legal troubles. He was acquitted of child molestation charges after a well-publicized trial in Santa Maria, California, in March 2006.

Earlier this year, Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported that the film hit a rather massive roadblock because the script included the 1993 investigation into sexual abuse allegations made against the singer by a then 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. However, a settlement in the case reportedly included a clause prohibiting dramatization of the Chandler family that the film’s creative team was not aware of until after shooting on the project was complete, requiring the movie to be reworked, Puck reported.

The script issues caused a delay in the movie’s production and its release.

Representatives for the Jackson family estate and Fuqua did not return CNN’s request for comment earlier this year.

Chandler was not the only person to accuse Michael Jackson of sexual abuse.

Jackson denied all such allegations when he was alive, and his family members continue to do so.

It’s not clear how it’s ultimately handled in the film.

The movie’s star studded cast includes Colman Domingo as the family patriarch Joe Jackson and Nia Long as the matriarch, Katherine Jackson. Other cast members include are Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Derek Luke, Larenz Tate and Miles Teller.

“Michael” is directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer” films) with a script by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

According to the film’s website, it will be in theaters on April 24, 2026.

