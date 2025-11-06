NBC’s ‘Wicked’ TV special: How to watch, what to expect and will you be changed ‘for good’?

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Somehow, it’s November, and our long wait for the conclusion to last year’s hit Oz-set musical extravaganza “Wicked” is almost over.

But first, NBC is dusting off the broom and glittery tiara for a TV special airing Thursday.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” is set to feature some of the cast from the two John M. Chu-directed movies, and will unveil a never-before-seen clip from the sequel out later this month, possibly changing everyone who watches for good.

How, you ask? I’m not your therapist. But here are some details about the so-called special (which actually seems like fairly run-of-the-mill corporate synergy).

When and where can I watch ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’?

The two-hour musical special will air on Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and those of you who pay for Peacock can stream it the next day.

Who will be appearing?

The central witchy duo, portrayed by Oscar-nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will lead the charge, performing alongside their “Wicked: For Good” costars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode. Jonathan Bailey, the recently crowned king of sexy alive men, will be MIA. There will also be a 37-piece orchestra made up of human beings who don’t get their names in press releases but matter, too.

What can I expect to see?

An announcement promises sneak peeks of songs from the upcoming movie, which will be comprised of numbers from the second act of the Tony-winning Broadway musical that preceded the films along with some new music. Additionally, Ozians can hope to experience “reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises” and more, oh my! Who doesn’t love an hours-long commercial, with commercials?

Remind me, where did ‘Wicked’ leave off?

If you’re allergic to Wikipedia or think a year is just a really long time to remember something (I get it, honestly), here’s a brief refresher: The stakes were set by the end of the first film, with Elphaba (Erivo) famously “Defying Gravity” after being branded “The Wicked Witch” by both Madame Morrible (Yeoh) and the Wizard of Oz himself (Goldblum). Glinda (Grande) was caught in the middle but seemed to bow to the authority of Morrible and the Wizard.

What happens in the new movie?

If you’re one of the over 15 million audience members who’ve seen “Wicked” on Broadway (or the 65 million folks who’ve taken in a traveling production worldwide), you probably have some idea… unless you’re like me and have totally forgotten what happened since I saw it in, like, 2006. In any case, if early trailers are any indication, the next installment will dovetail with the beloved story of “The Wizard of Oz,” since elements from that 1939 classic have been spotted in the new film – including the Yellow Brick Road and even Dorothy, Toto and the Cowardly Lion.

Last year’s “Wicked” became the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical, and it earned 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture. Grande and Erivo also scored acting nominations. The film won two statues – one for best achievement in production design and one for costume design.

“Wicked: For Good” soars into theaters on November 21.

