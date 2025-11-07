Grammy Awards 2026: See a list of nominees

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards have been announced, and it was a good morning for Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar led the field with nine nominations, including album, record and song of the year.

Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter were also top nominees this year.

Bad Bunny made a bit of history becoming the first Spanish-language artist to simultaneously snag nominations in the coveted best album, record and song categories in the same year with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos).”

That wasn’t the only bit of history made.

The Kpop genre received some love courtesy of singer Rosé’s hit “APT.” with collaborator Bruno Mars, which is up for record and song of the year, in addition to best pop duo/group performance.

“Golden,” a hit song from the hit Netflix film “Kpop Demon Hunters” scored a nomination for song of the year, pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media, adding more luster to the Kpop of it all. Some may include Katseye as evidence of more Kpop success (the group was nominated in the best new artist and best pop duo/group performance categories), but technically they style themselves a global girl group, more so than Kpop.

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff became first producer/songwriter to earn nominations in all three major categories – album of the year, song of the year and record of the year – with two different artists in the same year.

The Grammys celebrates the best music released within the window of eligibility, which this year is August 31, 2024-August 30, 2025. Meaning, that’s why you don’t see Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” (released October 3) represented.

The winners will be revealed at the Grammy Awards live show at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

Here are some more highlights across the 95 categories announced. The full list is available on Grammy.com.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny

“SWAG,” Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

“CHROMAKOPIA,” Tyler, the Creator

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Daises,” Justin Bieber

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease,” Lady Gaga

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“Messy,” Lola Young

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Golden,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela,” Katseye

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“30 for 30,” SZA w/ Kendrick Lamar

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Glorious,” GloRilla

“God Does Like Ugly,” JID

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia,” Tyler, The Creator

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Outside,” Cardi B

“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice f/ Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“tv off,” Kenrick Lamar f/Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I,” Tyler, the Creator f/ Teezo Touchdown

BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM

“Dollar A Day,” Charley Crockett

“American Romance,” Lukas Nelson

“Oh What A Beautiful World,” Willie Nelson

“Hard Headed Woman,” Margo Price

“Ain’t In It For My Health,” Zach Top

BEST CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM

“Patterns,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Snipe Hunter,” Tyler Childers

“Evangeline Vs. The Machine,” Eric Church

“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll

“Postcards From Texas,” Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used to Be,” Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“private music,” Deftones

“I Quit,” HAIM

“From Zero,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Idols,” YUNGBLUD

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning,” YUNGBLUD f/ Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

BEST R&B ALBUM

“BELOVED,” GIVĒON

“Why Not More?” Coco Jones

“The Crown,” Ledisi

“Escape Room,” Teyana Taylor

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown f/ Bryson Tiller

“Folded,” Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman,” Summer Walker

