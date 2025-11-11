Paris Jackson reveals she has a perforated septum: ‘Don’t do drugs kids’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Paris Jackson got candid about her experience with addiction in a recent social media video, revealing a related health condition with which she still copes even after years of sobriety.

The only daughter of pop superstar Michael Jackson shared in a video later reposted by others on TikTok that when she breathes through her nose there is an audible whistle, something she said some may have clocked in her earlier videos. She said it is the result of what is called a “perforated septum.”

In the video, Jackson used her phone’s flashlight to better highlight the hole in the cartilage between her nostrils.

The singer explained that the hole “is from what you think it’s from,” adding “don’t do drugs, kids.”

And while she kept it somewhat light, joking that she could pass a spaghetti noodle through the hole, Jackson was also very clear that drugs “ruined my life.”

The 27-year-old said she is almost six years sober.

Jackson, who is also an actress, added that she’s been living with her perforated septum since she was 20 and added that though it has made recording music challenging at times, she has opted not to have surgery to fix it because she does not want to have to take the drugs that are involved with the procedure.

Last month, Jackson shared more about her journey to sobriety while accepting the Shining Star Award at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

“I’m really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve,” she said at the time.“Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I’ve ever taken, and I pray that I can continue to help others.”

Jackson and her brothers, Prince Michael Jackson, 28, and Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 23, are the only children of the late King of Pop.

