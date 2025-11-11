Screens are the enemy in new ‘Toy Story 5’ teaser trailer

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Is the age of toys really over?

That is the fateful question posed by the new teaser trailer for “Toy Story 5,” released by Pixar on Tuesday, which picks up on the familiar parenting conundrum about screentime.

The brief clip, set to the strains of INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” shows a new package being delivered to Bonnie Anderson, little sister to Andy, who inherited all his toys back in 2010’s emotional “Toy Story 3.”

As our favorite collection of anthropomorphic playthings – including Woody, Buzz, Rex, Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie and others – look on in anticipatory horror, the package is opened to reveal a frog-framed tablet named Lilypad, who beckons to Bonnie, “Let’s play!”

Judging from the girl’s enthusiastic reaction, the toys in this story will have their work cut out for them to remain relevant.

It’s still unclear, though, whether the film will address the glaring, meta-tinged irony that said toys have been agents of the screen invasion themselves, as characters in a 30-year-old movie franchise.

“Toy Story 5” will bring back usual suspects Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, among others, as part of the voice cast.

The movie welcomes franchise newcomers Ernie Hudson, Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee as the voice of Lilypad, according to Pixar’s trailer description on YouTube.

The film is set for release in theaters in the summer 2026.

