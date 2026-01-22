Here are the 2026 Oscar nominees

By Miriam Elder, CNN

(CNN) — When it comes to Oscar nominations, “Sinners” has already won.

The 98th Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday, and Ryan Coogler’s period vampire horror hit broke the record for most nominations for a single feature with 16, overcoming the past title holders “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land,” which all had 14.

Lewis Pullman and “Color Purple” Oscar-nominee Danielle Brooks read the list of the lucky industry professionals nominated for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Academy Awards with host Conan O’Brien will air on ABC on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Best picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best director

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best actor in a supporting role

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best adapted screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Best original screenplay

“Blue Moon”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best casting

Nina Gold and Lucy Amos, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”

Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”

Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best original song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Ludwig Goransson, “Sinners”

Best international feature film

“The Secret Agent”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Best animated feature film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Best documentary feature film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Best makeup and hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein”

Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu, “Kokuho”

Ken Diaz and Mike Fontaine, “Sinners”

Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein, “The Smashing Machine”

Thomas Foldberg and Cathrine Sauerberg, “The Ugly Stepsister”

