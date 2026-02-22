BAFTA Film Awards 2026: See the winners list

By Thomas Page, Dan Heching, CNN

London (CNN) — The battle for Britain’s biggest film award was won.

The BAFTA Film Awards crowned Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” the top film of the year, possibly giving those sizing up the race for the upcoming Academy Awards some indication of how Oscars voters could be leaning.

In a night of somewhat scattered wins, there were some surprises. See: Robert Aramayo’s win for best actor and Wunmi Mosaku’s best supporting actress award for “Sinners.” Teyana Taylor had been favored to win the latter for “One Battle After Another.”

Going into the ceremony, which was hosted by “Traitors” host Alan Cumming, “One Battle After Another” led the charge with 14 nominations, while “Sinners” followed close behind with 13 nods. Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” each had 11 nominations. “Marty” walked away empty handed on Sunday.

The BAFTAs and the Actor Awards (formerly known as SAG) next Sunday stand as the last major awards shows ahead of the Oscars on March 15.

A list of BAFTA nominees follows, with winners indicated in bold.

Best film

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Outstanding British film

“28 Years Later”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“Die My Love”

“H Is For Hawk”

“Hamnet” – *WINNER

“I Swear”

“Mr. Burton”

“Pillion”

“Steve”

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” – *WINNER

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear” – *WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Supporting actress

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” – *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Film not in the English language

“It Was Just An Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value” – *WINNER

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Documentary

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Cover-Up”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin” – *WINNER

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Animated film

“Elio”

“Little Amélie”

“Zootopia 2” – *WINNER

Children’s and family film

“Arco”

“Boong” – *WINNER

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Zootopia 2”

Original screenplay

“I Swear”

“Marty Supreme”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” – *WINNER

Adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bugonia”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

“Pillion”

EE rising star award

Robert Aramayo – *WINNER

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” – *WINNER

Casting

“I Swear” – *WINNER

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Costume design

“Frankenstein” – *WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

Editing

“F1”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” -*WINNER

“Sinners”

Production design

“Frankenstein” – *WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Make-up and hair

“Frankenstein” – *WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

Sound

“F1” – *WINNER

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Warfare”

Special visual effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” – *WINNER

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“The Lost Bus”

