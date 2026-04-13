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This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are…

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Published 7:11 PM

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of the coolest clubs in music will soon have some new members.

Late R&B singer Luther Vandross, hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and Oasis will all be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, the group announced Monday.

In all, 18 artists made the cut across four categories.

The legendary Ed Sullivan, whose titular variety show ran from 1948 to 1971, is among those being inducted in this round after being awarded the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to “non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture.”

Sullivan’s show, of course, was where The Beatles were first introduced to American television-viewing audiences.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will air in December on ABC and Disney+.

The full list of new inductees is below:

Performer Category:

  • Phil Collins
  • Billy Idol
  • Iron Maiden
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Oasis
  • Sade
  • Luther Vandross
  • Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

  • Celia Cruz
  • Fela Kuti
  • Queen Latifah
  • MC Lyte
  • Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

  • Linda Creed
  • Arif Mardin
  • Jimmy Miller
  • Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Ed Sullivan

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