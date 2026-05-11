Dua Lipa suing Samsung for $15 million for allegedly using her image on TV packaging

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Dua Lipa is suing South Korean technology firm Samsung in a US court for using an image of her without her consent.

The complaint relates to the use of a photograph of the British singer on cardboard packaging for Samsung television sets sold across the US, according to legal papers filed Friday in federal court at the United States District Court Central District of California.

Former model Lipa, 30, has become a global megastar in recent years, with hits including “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating” and “Physical,” and has signed a raft of commercial deals with brands such as Puma, Yves Saint Laurent and Versace.

The filing stated that the Grammy award-winner did not enter into an agreement with Samsung to allow the company to use her likeness, but that the TV boxes suggested that she had done so and allowed the company to “benefit by capitalizing on the implied (false) association with Ms. Lipa as a sponsor of Samsung’s mass-marketed television sets.”

“Ms. Lipa brings this action against Samsung for copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of her right of publicity in order to obtain redress for the massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes,” the filing reads.

“Ms. Lipa holds highly valuable copyright, trademark and publicity rights in her name, image and likeness, including in the image exploited by Samsung without authorization,” it adds.

According to the filing, Lipa’s attorneys allege, “Samsung has refused to comply with Ms. Lipa’s “repeated demands that it cease and desist” from using her image on the boxes.

Lipa is seeking at least $15 million in damages, according to the filing.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Samsung told CNN that “given the ongoing legal proceedings, we’re not in a position to comment at this time.”

CNN has contacted Lipa’s representatives for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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