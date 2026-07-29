The country pop sensation you might not have heard of

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley’s languid heartbreak anthem about losing her cowboy sweetheart to a girl from Texas, which Rolling Stone has declared the song of the summer, is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

It depends on who you ask and, more importantly, what their algorithm serves them up.

The song – cowritten by Miranda Lambert in one mark of Langley’s country bona fides – is an undisputed hit, if charts are how you define such things. It’s spent 15 weeks at Billboard’s No. 1, making Langley just one of three women to earn that honor as solo artists and breaking the records previously held by Whitney Houston for “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey for “We Belong Together.” She’s leading Taylor Swift and Drake in the charts.

So, why does it feel like people don’t know her face or name? Call it the baffling reality of music in 2026.

Since the advent of Napster introduced music streaming to the world, the way people listen to music has fundamentally changed, bringing with it the end of musical monoculture as we know it.

In our era of hyper-personalized consumption, it’s possible for artists to achieve meteoric success with certain audiences without becoming ubiquitous the way that Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey were (and still are), according to Clayton Durant, an adjunct professor of Music Business at New York University.

“What’s really happening is there’s hits in what we call subcultures,” Durant said. “If you’re not involved in a particular subculture, or your feed isn’t giving you that particular subculture, you as a consumer may not feel that there’s an actual hit or sort of like a massive moment happening, even though within that community, which may be very, very large and populous in size, it’s actually a major hit.”

OK, but who actually is Ella Langley?

Even if she doesn’t yet have the name-brand cache of a Houston, Carey, Swift or Grande, Langley is extremely popular.

Her music is easy-breezy, carried by undeniably catchy hooks and lyrics focused on universal themes: jealousy, romance, heartbreak. She’s an avatar for nostalgia who’s unafraid to indulge in the familiar cliches of classic country, singing about the Bible, her dreams for a horse in the yard and her longing for “a hard workin’ man taking off his dirty work clothes.”

Her aesthetic is all classic Americana, cowboy hats and tall boots. In interviews, she comes off as laidback and relatable, telling the podcaster Theo Von about how she cuts her own bangs and her love for the film “Inside Out.” She doesn’t talk much about politics, but she does talk about God.

Her background is almost too country to be true: The 27-year-old grew up in Alabama, where she was homeschooled until seventh grade for “distracting others.” Her first audience members, she has said, were the cows on her family’s pasture.

Langley has been releasing music professionally since she was 18. She didn’t ink a record deal until just two years ago, when she signed on with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records. Duets with Riley Green quickly cemented her hold in the country world.

“Choosin’ Texas” — the summer juggernaut that’s earned over a billion streams — was released in October. But it didn’t start picking up real steam until after the holidays, when it became a trending audio on TikTok, where it’s been used over 1 million times (including by Hailey Bieber). And it’s blown up even more in the past months — Google searches for Langley spiked in late June.

Bigger than you think

When someone achieves seemingly overnight success, it can seem manufactured — cue the accusations of “industry plant” or even “psyop.” In the past year, digital marketing company Chaotic Good, which worked on campaigns for indie rock band Geese among other artists, sparked controversy when its creators revealed they used social media accounts to drive interest in its artists, seemingly validating the psyop accusations.

Fans genuinely love Langley and her flavor of pop-infused country. She added new tour dates after the first leg of her “Dandelion Tour” swiftly sold out. Tickets to her upcoming show in New Hampshire are going for a little more than $900. And “Choosin’ Texas” isn’t just a one-hit wonder: “Be Her,” Langley’s upbeat take on “Jolene” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” a collaboration with fellow country music star Morgan Wallen, are occupying No. 4 and No. 8 in Billboard’s top 10.

Langley’s easy-listening voice, with just a tinge of husk and a distinctive Southern twang, has earned her a broad fan base, said Melinda Newman, Billboard’s executive editor for West Coast and Nashville. “It may have started with country fans. Now it’s country fans, it’s pop fans. It’s guys, it’s girls. There’s just kind of a love affair going with her right now.”

Country superstar Shania Twain thinks Langley is the real deal. She told Rolling Stone earlier this month Langley “seems very authentic.”

“She doesn’t come across to me as somebody that’s trying to be somebody else or trying to write a song with an agenda,” Twain said. “The way she delivers a song, I believe her. I believe what she’s saying.”

Lambert, who has become a musical collaborator and mentor for Langley, said she immediately sensed a “kindred spirit” in the younger singer.

“It’s like looking in the mirror,” Lambert told Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “She’s just so feisty and so strong and knows exactly who she is and what she wants, and it really reminded me of myself.”

At the moment, Langley seems to be on a bit of a media tour — the next step for translating a viral song into lasting fame. She’s set to headline Redwest Country Festival in October in Utah.

Another reason that a hit in the charts like “Choosin’ Texas” might seem to come out of nowhere is because there’s just so much music out there. Any artist today is competing with the quasi-infinite proliferation of music online. “The records that are pre-Napster, and certainly pre-social media, they felt a lot bigger just because there was less content to compete with,” said Durant.

“Choosin’ Texas”’s popularity “just feels out of left field because we’re so over-inundated with different content,” said Durant.

“Ella Langley is a lot bigger than you think she is,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

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