Local grocery store helping tobacco users kick the habit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Smith’s Food and Drug Stores and Kroger Health announced a new service aimed at helping tobacco users in Idaho successfully quit for good.

Across Idaho Smith’s pharmacists will prescribe and supply tobacco cessation products.

The pharmacists will also be offering lifestyle resources and behavioral support.

Smith's says more tobacco users are attempting to quit or expressing a desire to quit today than in recent history.

This service combines both behavioral counseling and medications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control is proven to be more effective in stopping tobacco product use than using either one alone.

This service, provided by a Smith’s pharmacist, includes a follow up on a patient's progress after the initial meeting.

"Smoking and tobacco are leading causes of preventable disease in the United States," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "Many customers want to quit but don't know where to start. Others have tried to quit but were unsuccessful. We want people to know they can come to our pharmacy and get assistance with what can often be a trying process. As a pharmacist who began my career in our stores, I've seen firsthand how much programs like this can change people's lives."

Individuals interested in quitting tobacco products should contact their local Smith’s pharmacy in Idaho for more information and eligibility.