928 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 928 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 82,245.

There are a total of 70,435 confirmed cases and 11,810 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 229 new cases Sunday. There are 128 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 9 in Fremont, 27 in Jefferson, 53 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 964 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 35,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 22,362 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,168, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 613.

There are 4,615 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,521 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 759.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

200 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

412 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.76% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 20 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 18,693

524

161

87 2,868

215

33

26 208

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,020

4,915

1,367

250

1,692

610

1,390

40 70

902

249

52

146

221

140

12 7

67

10

7

14

9

12

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,153

445

3,412

1,279

118

626

387

47 1,395

75

409

273

13

59

44

9 43

2

7

5

1

7

5

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,246

1,526

253

342

404

116

81

98 1,219

637

129

80

100

14

14

15 22

26

5

2

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,373

658

128

216

373 463

80

163

5

8 61

2

1

3

21 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,488

490

1,286

222

135 140

31

60

24

10 27

4

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 11,475

515

1,165

452

72

518 1,127

101

196

43

15

85 130

6

13

5

2

9 TOTAL 70,435 11,810 759

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.