928 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 928 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 82,245.
There are a total of 70,435 confirmed cases and 11,810 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 229 new cases Sunday. There are 128 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 9 in Fremont, 27 in Jefferson, 53 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 964 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 35,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 22,362 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,168, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 613.
There are 4,615 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,521 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 759.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 200 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 412 people were 80+
94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.76% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 20 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|18,693
524
161
87
|2,868
215
33
26
|208
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,020
4,915
1,367
250
1,692
610
1,390
40
|70
902
249
52
146
221
140
12
|7
67
10
7
14
9
12
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,153
445
3,412
1,279
118
626
387
47
|1,395
75
409
273
13
59
44
9
|43
2
7
5
1
7
5
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,246
1,526
253
342
404
116
81
98
|1,219
637
129
80
100
14
14
15
|22
26
5
2
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,373
658
128
216
373
|463
80
163
5
8
|61
2
1
3
21
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,488
490
1,286
222
135
|140
31
60
24
10
|27
4
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|11,475
515
1,165
452
72
518
|1,127
101
196
43
15
85
|130
6
13
5
2
9
|TOTAL
|70,435
|11,810
|759
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
