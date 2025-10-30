How to include those with food allergies this Halloween

IDAHO FALLS -- In continuing coverage, we take you back to several Idaho families who juggle having a good time on Halloween with staying safe.

Local allergy specialist, Dr David Petty, DO, reminds those with food allergies to never trick or treat without their epinephrine auto injector on hand--or things could get scary fast.

If you would like to include food allergy trick-or-treaters who may come to your door you can either opt for allergy-friendly candies like: Skittles, Starbursts, Mike and Ikes or Sweedish Fish. Or, you can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project and hand out non-food trinkets. For a longer list, you can see more allergy-friendly sweets here.

