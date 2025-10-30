Skip to Content
Health

How to include those with food allergies this Halloween

By ,
today at 10:11 AM
Published 8:11 AM

IDAHO FALLS -- In continuing coverage, we take you back to several Idaho families who juggle having a good time on Halloween with staying safe.

Local allergy specialist, Dr David Petty, DO, reminds those with food allergies to never trick or treat without their epinephrine auto injector on hand--or things could get scary fast.

If you would like to include food allergy trick-or-treaters who may come to your door you can either opt for allergy-friendly candies like: Skittles, Starbursts, Mike and Ikes or Sweedish Fish. Or, you can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project and hand out non-food trinkets. For a longer list, you can see more allergy-friendly sweets here.

To see part 1 of this story, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Health
channel 8
east Idaho
east Idaho news
Idaho
kifi
local news
local news 8

Jump to comments ↓

Megan Lavin

Megan Lavin

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.