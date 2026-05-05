Postpartum Depression: The invisible side of new motherhood

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — This weekend is Mother's Day, whether you're a seasoned Mom or a new Mama, this Sunday is all about you! As we celebrate all mothers, a local midwife is drawing attention to the many struggles that often go unseen in the early days of motherhood.

Postpartum Depression (PPD) is a serious, long-lasting mood disorder that happens after giving birth. It is caused by a combination of rapid hormonal shifts, physical exhaustion, and emotional stress after childbirth. The sudden, severe drop in estrogen and progesterone, along with changed thyroid levels, can trigger Postpartum Depression.

"It's very important that we erase the stigma of postpartum issues because it's so common and it's not anybody's fault that it's happening," Valerie Morris, a local midwife and nurse practitioner at Rosemark Women's Specialists, said. "One of the leading causes of maternal death in America is related to the mental health of the mom."

Morris stresses that PPD is not caused by anything a mother does or does not do. Meaning, it is not a Mom's fault for going through any of the various struggles of Postpartum and new motherhood.

"What would you say to someone if they said it's the mother's fault?" reporter Kaelyn Blessinger asked Morris.

"I would say that they are misinformed, and they need to revamp their understanding. It's a very complex issue," Morris stated, "There's hormonal involvement. There are social and economic factors. There's their birth experience. There's so many things that can contribute to them having these feelings. So it's not their fault; Those people who think it's their fault need to reframe their paradigm."

Some of the symptoms of PPD can be characterized by:

Intense sadness

Insomnia

Anxiety

Exhaustion and Fatigue

Irritability

Detachment from the baby

Fear that one is not a good mother

And so much more

PPD can develop at any time in the first year after giving birth, though it is most commonly developed within the first three weeks.

"It's not something if anybody knows anything about mental health that you can just shake off or snap out of," Morris said. "It's very complex."

If you think you may be experiencing PPD, be sure to reach out to your practitioner. No matter what, surround yourself with loving, supportive people.