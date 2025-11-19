Infant botulism case in Ada County linked to national baby formula recall

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has been notified that an infant from Ada County was hospitalized with suspected botulism, believed to be linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. This case is part of a nationwide outbreak currently under investigation by federal and state health officials.

The only identified case in Idaho so far is in Ada County, but the recalled formula was available in stores throughout Idaho and online. It has been pulled from store shelves and from online sources. DHW is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Idaho’s seven public health districts to monitor and respond to this outbreak.

“While infant botulism is rare, it can progress quickly and requires prompt medical attention,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director for DHW’s Division of Public Health. “We want parents and caregivers to know that we are working closely with our federal partners to understand the extent of this outbreak and ensure that affected products are removed from circulation. If your baby has consumed this formula, please watch for symptoms and seek medical care right away.”

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness caused when spores of Clostridium botulinum grow in a baby’s intestines and produce toxins that weaken muscles. Symptoms can begin from 18 hours up to 30 days after ingestion and include:

Constipation

Poor feeding or difficulty swallowing

Weak facial expressions

Loss of head control

Parents and caregivers should stop using any ByHeart infant formula products immediately.

If your child consumed ByHeart formula and is experiencing symptoms seek immediate medical attention.

If your child consumed ByHeart formula and is not currently showing symptoms, continue monitoring them and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

If you still have the formula in your home, take the following steps:

Take a photo or record the lot number and best by date. The information typically located on the bottom of the package.

Keep the container in a safe spot and be sure to label that product as DO NOT USE.

If your child develops symptoms your local public health district might want to collect the formula container for testing.

If your child does not develop symptoms after 30 days, throw your containers out.

For details about the recall, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/botulism/outbreaks-investigations/infant-formula-nov-2025/index.html