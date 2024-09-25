10th death announced in listeria outbreak linked with Boar’s Head deli meat recall

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — A death in New York has been linked with a listeria outbreak connected to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized with the outbreak strain of bacteria in 19 states, and 10 of them have died.

However, the agency noted that the actual number of cases is most likely higher because it can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms of listeria infection to begin, because some people who get ill recover without being tested for listeria and because it usually takes weeks to link an illness with an outbreak.

Boar’s Head has called the listeria outbreak a “dark moment in our company’s history” and said it would discontinue sales of its liverwurst after an investigation found that its production process was the root of the listeria contamination. The company is taking steps including closing the Virginia plant that produced meat tied to the outbreak and is implementing a companywide food safety program.

The plant in Jarratt, Virginia, has not been operational since July, when the liverwurst recall was first announced and then expanded to include all products made at the facility.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and to the safety and quality of our products,” Boar’s Head said in a letter to consumers. “We are determined to learn from this experience and emerge stronger.”

The CDC continues to advise consumers to check their kitchens for recalled products, which have “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on labels and have sell-by dates into October 2024.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.