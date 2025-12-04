Do you really get sick more often in winter? I asked a doctor to find out

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Who’s tired of being sick? Me, definitely.

So many family members, friends and coworkers would raise their hands right now, too, if I asked them. Since temperatures dropped across the United States, my family has gotten through some nasty colds and undiagnosed viral infections, bronchitis, and several Covid-19 tests (all negative, thank goodness).

I’m sure Thanksgiving holiday travel has spread all sorts of illness (not that I’m blaming the crowds who joined me at the National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, North Carolina). Meanwhile, the appearance of a new flu variant and lagging vaccination rates will probably contribute to a severe flu season, much like last year or even worse.

What should you and I do? I turned to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

I know she can’t guarantee good health all winter, but I bet she can help to reduce the odds of getting sick, navigate the illness once it does happen (because you most likely will fall ill sometime this winter), and decide when it’s time to get medical treatment. And bless you, if you just sneezed.

CNN: Do we really fall ill more frequently in winter, or is it just all this travel?

Dr. Leana Wen: We do see more respiratory infections in the winter months. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consistently shows that illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and many viruses that cause the common cold surge between late fall and early spring. Covid-19 cases also have tended to rise during this period.

There are several reasons for this seasonal pattern. First, colder weather means people are spending more time indoors and nearer one another. Windows are closed, ventilation is reduced, and people gather at school, at work and during holidays. That all creates ideal conditions for viruses to spread.

Second, dry air helps respiratory viruses survive longer in the environment. Studies have shown that some virus particles remain airborne longer and stay infectious longer when humidity is low, which is common in winter months.

Travel adds another important layer. Airports, planes, buses and family gatherings bring together large numbers of people from different places. If viruses are circulating, travel and holidays can accelerate transmission, especially when people go from event to event without knowing that they are contagious. So yes, travel affects spread, but it is working on top of winter conditions that already favor viruses.

CNN: How do I reduce my chances of getting sick?

Wen: There is no guaranteed way to avoid illness entirely, but some steps can lower your risk. Vaccination is one of the most effective tools to reduce severe illness. Getting the flu vaccine, the updated Covid vaccine and the RSV vaccine for eligible individuals helps to reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe complications.

Hand hygiene is also key. It’s good practice to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using shared public spaces, after coughing or sneezing, and before eating. Handwashing helps prevent the transfer of viruses from surfaces to your mouth, nose or eyes. When soap and water are not available, alcohol-based sanitizer is a reasonable backup.

If you are in crowded spaces, especially indoors or around people who are coughing or sneezing, a well-fitting N95 or equivalent mask can add a layer of protection. This step is especially important for people at higher risk, including those over 65, people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes or lung disease, or those with a weakened immune system. If you’re sick, masking can help reduce the odds that your loved ones will get sick.

Ventilation can help, too. Opening windows when possible, improving airflow with fans or using a portable HEPA, or high-efficiency particulate air, filter can dilute airborne viruses. These strategies are especially useful when hosting gatherings inside. If weather permits, outdoor gatherings also substantially reduce infection risk.

Finally, if you are sick, stay home. Reschedule that holiday meal or exchange gifts another day. One of the most important ways to reduce spread is for people to avoid exposing others while contagious.

CNN: What do I do if I am sick? Should I get tested?

Wen: Most respiratory infections can be safely managed at home. Rest and drink plenty of fluids, especially if you have fever or congestion, because dehydration can worsen symptoms like headache and fatigue.

Testing can be helpful in certain cases. People eligible to receive antiviral medications if they have Covid-19 or influenza should test as soon as they have symptoms since it can be helpful to know what’s making you sick in case you need to get treatment. Flu and Covid tests, individually and in combination, are widely available over the counter and should be used by those who are medically vulnerable or living with those who are.

CNN: What if I have a fever?

Wen: Medications such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can reduce fever and provide relief for symptoms such as headache and fatigue. Here again, hydration is essential. Fever causes the body to lose more fluid than usual, which can lead to dehydration. Drink plenty of water, broth or electrolyte drinks.

For babies younger than 3 months, fever should be evaluated by a clinician. You should call the pediatrician right away if a young baby develops a fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Parents of children 3 months or older and up to 2 years old should call the child’s physician if they have a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, or if they have had a fever for more than 24 hours without an obvious cause.

CNN: What about for older kids and adults? When should they head to the doctor?

Wen: Seek medical care if symptoms last more than a week without improvement. Also, if you start getting better and then suddenly worsen again, it could be a sign that you have a secondary infection, such as a bacterial infection, that needs to be treated. People with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or weakened immune systems should reach out sooner because they are more prone to complications.

Other reasons to contact a health care clinician include trouble catching your breath, persistent wheezing, severe headaches, one-sided ear pain, sinus pain lasting more than a few days or dehydration. And if you are eligible for antiviral treatment, you should also reach out to your doctor as antiviral medications are most effective if prescribed early in the course of illness.

CNN: When should I go to the emergency room?

Wen: Emergency care is necessary when symptoms suggest a serious complication or when breathing is affected. Warning signs include difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, severe dehydration, inability to stay awake, bluish discoloration of the lips or face, or symptoms that rapidly worsen.

For infants, additional red flags include difficulty feeding, fewer wet diapers, fast or labored breathing or unusual sleepiness. If you are unsure but concerned about someone’s breathing or alertness, it is best to seek emergency care right away.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.