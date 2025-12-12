How to get stronger without working out in the gym

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — You may not own a single dumbbell, but rest assured you already have everything you need to get stronger — by using your own body weight. Many people still associate strength training with lifting heavy weights, which can make getting started feel out of reach. Others do body-weight routines that never change, then wonder why they aren’t seeing results.

Your muscles respond to demand, not weights — and when you understand how to create that demand using only your body, you can build real strength anywhere.

Read on to learn how to create strength gains without gym equipment by progressing body-weight exercises safely and effectively.

The science behind strength without weights

As a strength and mobility coach in professional sports, I work with elite athletes who have access to every piece of equipment and technology imaginable to help them get stronger. Yet some of the most effective functional strength training happens with nothing but their own body weight. That’s because building strength isn’t so much about what you lift — it’s about how you challenge your muscles to adapt.

When you ask your muscles to work harder than they’re used to, they adapt by growing stronger to meet the demand. This principle is called progressive overload, and it’s the foundation of all strength training — not just weighted resistance training.

With body-weight training, you create progressive overload by changing joint angles, adding instability or choosing more challenging variations of the same exercise. Two other factors driving progressive overload are: time under tension and muscular fatigue.

Time under tension refers to the amount of time your muscles stay engaged during a movement. Changing tempo with slower reps, pauses at the bottom or top of an exercise, and isometric holds all increase time under tension. Research shows that longer tension phases can stimulate muscle growth, suggesting that time under tension and fatigue, not just heavy weights, contribute to strength gains.

Muscular fatigue is when your muscles reach the point of challenge in which they can no longer perform another rep with good form. This doesn’t mean pushing yourself to collapse. It means selecting progressions and rep counts that bring on fatigue safely. Training toward controlled fatigue tells your nervous and muscular systems to adapt.

When you combine these principles, body-weight training can become just as effective as lifting weights for building foundational strength.

Breath control: Your built-in support system

All my athlete work begins with teaching them how their breathing drives functional stability and mobility from the inside out. Proper breathing mechanics provide the foundation for strong, efficient movement.

It’s important to exhale as you exert force, such as when you stand up from a squat or press away from the floor in a push-up. Maintaining conscious control of your breathing during strength exercises facilitates stable rib cage-pelvis alignment and keeps your core and pelvic floor muscles properly engaged to generate more power during exertion.

How to progress body-weight exercises

One of the biggest mistakes people make with body-weight training is repeating the same version of an exercise forever. To build strength, you need progressions that gradually increase challenge.

Below are accessible options for major muscle groups, progressing from beginner to more advanced. Choose the variation that feels doable but demanding. Only increase the challenge or progress to the next version when you can perform the movement with control for the full rep range or hold time. Do two to three sets of eight to 12 reps or hold isometrics for 20 to 30 seconds. Aim for two to three sessions each week.

Important note: Consult your doctor or physical therapist before beginning this or any new exercise program. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

Lower body exercise progression

Wall sit: Stand with your back against a wall with your feet hip-width apart, sliding down until your knees are bent as close to 90 degrees as feels comfortable. Hold steady as you breathe deeply, keeping your rib cage aligned over your pelvis.

Body-weight squat: Stand with your feet hip distance or a little wider with your toes slightly angled out. Sit your hips back and down, reaching a depth that gets your hips and knees as close to parallel as possible. Exhale as you rise back to standing.

Split squat: Step one foot back as though you are going to lunge but keep both legs straight. Then bend both knees, lowering your back knee directly downward to just above the floor. Your front knee should be close to 90 degrees. Press through your front heel as you exhale to straighten both legs and return to starting position.

To increase challenge: Slow your lowering phase to three to five seconds, add a brief pause at the bottom or continue reps until you reach controlled fatigue without your form breaking down.

Upper body exercise progression

Incline push-up: Place your hands shoulder-distance apart on a counter or other sturdy elevated surface and step your feet back into a straight-line position. Lower your chest toward your hands as you inhale and press away on your exhale, keeping your ribs and pelvis connected.

Push-up: From the floor, get in a starting push-up position with your hands under your shoulders, maintaining a long, neutral spine. Lower with control on your inhale and press up on your exhale without letting your hips sag or shift or back arch.

Decline push-up: Take a push-up position with your feet elevated on a low step to increase load. Lower your chest toward the floor on your inhale and press up on your exhale while keeping your core engaged.

To increase challenge: Slow the lowering phase, add a brief pause at the midpoint or continue reps until you reach fatigue without losing alignment.

Core exercise progression

Dead bug: Lie on your back with your arms reaching up and your knees bent above your hips. Extend your opposite arm and leg toward the floor on your exhale, stopping before your back arches, then return to center on your inhale.

Leg lower: Lie on your back with your knees bent above your hips. Lower both feet toward the floor as you exhale while using core engagement to keep your lower back gently anchored; progress by straightening your legs toward the ceiling and lowering only as far as you can maintain control.

Hollow-body hold: Lie down with your lower back flat to the floor. Exhale and lift your head and shoulders as you extend your arms overhead and legs straight out, hovering above the floor. Form a hollow canoe or banana shape with your body, keeping your core engaged and breathing smooth as you hold this isometric contraction. If your lower back starts to lift, raise your legs slightly or bend your knees to maintain support and avoid low-back strain.

To increase challenge: Slow each lowering phase, add a brief hold at the most demanding point or continue until you reach a fatigued state without losing core support.

Remember to keep your movements intentional. Tune into your breath, your alignment and your ability to maintain control. That awareness will help you progress safely and powerfully.

Your body is the most versatile piece of “fitness equipment” you’ll ever own. Learn to use it well, and you can build real, lasting strength.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.