Boise mayor issues social distancing order to slow virus

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has enacted a social distancing order, requiring Boise businesses and venues to keep groups of people to fewer than 10 at least 6 feet away from each other and to follow stringent cleaning practices.

The 30-day order goes into effect Tuesday, and grocery stores, medical facilities, government agencies and sites providing social services are exempt.

With more than five dozen confirmed cases of the coronavirus confirmed by Idaho's public health districts, agencies, businesses and schools continue to work to slow the spread of the illness.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has postponed the state tax deadlines to June 15.