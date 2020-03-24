Yellowstone and Grand Teton are closed to until further notice

Coronavirus Coverage

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Effective immediately, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to all park visitors until further notice.

There will be no visitor access permitted to either park.

State highways and/or roads that transcend park/state boundaries and facilities that support life safety and commerce will remain open.

Both parks will cooperate on the implementation of the closures.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are announcing modifications to operations at the request of local county health officers from Park County, WY, Park County, MT, Teton County, WY, and Gallatin County, MT.

"The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks," said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. "We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible."

The parks encourage people to take advantage of various digital tools available to learn about Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Yellowstone: webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Grand Teton: webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos,distance learning programs on YouTube, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.