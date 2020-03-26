Online education takes shape in our schools

Coronavirus Coverage

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Students will eventually return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Change is the word of the day at Jefferson Joint School District 251. They are moving to a different method of teaching and learning in a short amount of time. Superintendent Chad Martin tells us when kids start class again they'll all be ready.

Martin says, "At this point we're ready to start moving onto some online and some at home learning. Our teachers have been amazing, they've picked that up and are running with it and its something that should've taken months or even longer to do they've done it in a few days. So, it's just amazing the effort they've put in."

With the fast changes to learning they plan to be flexible and understanding.

"It's not going to be the same. The best place for students to learn is in the class with teachers so it's not going to be the same. But, under the circumstances we'll do everything we can to help student learning," says Martin.

Administrators are asking parents to communicate with not only teachers but the students themselves.



