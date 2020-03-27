Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
Published 11:50 am

Idaho COVID-19 cases hit 200

Idaho COVID19 Map just counties updated 3.26

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are currently at least 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Friday morning from the local health districts.

Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

EffGov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesDeaths
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai100
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictIdaho
Nez Perce		1
4		0
0
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Payette		22
1		1
0
Central District HealthAda
Valley		54
1		0
0
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Cassia
Twin Falls		93
1
2		2
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham		2
1		0
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthCuster
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton		1
1
2
2
2		0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL2003
News Team

