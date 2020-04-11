Border county concerned about the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Importing the coronavirus is a big concern for communities along the Utah state line. Malad is a popular place for travelers to buy lottery tickets just 10 miles into Idaho. Oneida county leaders fear travelers crossing the state line could bring COVID-19 into town.

Malad has only one hospital and one clinic. Commissioner Bill Lewis is worried about the large population of seniors in malad who are more susceptible to serious illness. "They are the vulnerable ones that may require additional healthcare and we don't have the facilities. We're worried about what that would look like," commissioner Lewis said.

An anonymous source has confirmed with KIFI and KIDK about a potential short-term hold on the sale of lottery tickets in Malad.