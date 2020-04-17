Utah governor aims to reopen restaurants, gyms in early May

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says the state is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert, a Republican, said at a news conference Friday the state’s plan that had been in the work for weeks mirrors guidelines sent out by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

He cautioned the plan is dependent on continued adherence to social distancing.

Utah has nearly 2,700 confirmed cases and 21 known deaths.