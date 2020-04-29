Gov. Little to host Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 press conference

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

Some of the protocols include: the ability to maintain six‐foot physical distancing requirements; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for addressing ill employees.

Under the guidelines, all vulnerable populations should continue to self‐quarantine and gatherings of any size outside the home should be avoided.

Non‐essential travel should be minimized and people entering Idaho, unless on essential business, are required to self‐quarantine for 14 days.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited. Bars, nightclubs, indoor gyms, large venues (movie theaters and sporting events) and hair and nail salons shall remain closed.

Restaurants may continue with takeout and delivery only and should be formulating plans to reopen.

Daycares (if closed), organized youth activities and camps as well as places of worship can reopen, but reopening is contingent on their ability to meet protocols set forth by Idaho Rebounds.

