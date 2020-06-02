Bannock County cancels PRIDDAHO and state rodeo championships

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Commissioners revoked access to county facilities for two upcoming events.

PRIDDAHO planned to host their annual Pride celebration at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on June 13. The Idaho High School Rodeo Association also planned their state championships to be held at the Bannock County Event Center the same weekend.

Both organizations were required to present their plans for social distancing and following public health guidelines to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health department.

On Tuesday morning, commissioners met with members of each organization and SIPH.

Commissioners announced in a press release that SIPH could not approve of the organizations plans to due to the risk to the community.