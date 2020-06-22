248 new Idaho COVID-19 cases since last update

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 248 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,254.

That breaks down to 84 new cases on Sunday and 164 new cases on Monday.

There are 3,820 confirmed cases and 434 probable cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 11 new cases. You can read more about that HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases. You can view more information HERE.

Central District Health and Board of Health has issued an order for Ada County to return to Idaho Rebounds State 3 operations. You can view more about that HERE.

So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Cassia County, Minidoka County and Jerome County.

The state is reporting there are 3,405 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 41.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,221 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 89.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 18 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 293 hospitalizations have been reported, and 102 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 1,215

41

3 92

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 509

431

193

31

151

51

105

1 11

87

32

4

22

10

19

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 65

13

21

10

2

3

2 31

1

10

4

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 79

31

8

15

20 7

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 128

15

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 77

3

8 12

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 422

15

36

16

8

80 48

4

6

12

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,820 434 89

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.