248 new Idaho COVID-19 cases since last update
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 248 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,254.
That breaks down to 84 new cases on Sunday and 164 new cases on Monday.
There are 3,820 confirmed cases and 434 probable cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 11 new cases. You can read more about that HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases. You can view more information HERE.
Central District Health and Board of Health has issued an order for Ada County to return to Idaho Rebounds State 3 operations. You can view more about that HERE.
So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Cassia County, Minidoka County and Jerome County.
The state is reporting there are 3,405 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 41.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,221 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 89.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 18 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.
94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for zero deaths is pending.
93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.
The state said 293 hospitalizations have been reported, and 102 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|1,215
41
3
|92
1
0
|22
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|509
431
193
31
151
51
105
1
|11
87
32
4
22
10
19
0
|5
25
3
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|65
13
21
10
2
3
2
|31
1
10
4
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
|79
31
8
15
20
|7
2
1
2
2
|1
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Benewah
|128
15
21
|1
0
1
|1
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|77
3
8
|12
0
1
|19
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|422
15
36
16
8
80
|48
4
6
12
1
9
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|3,820
|434
|89
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
