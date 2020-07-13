500 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Monday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 11,402.

There are a total of 10,658 confirmed cases and 744 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 20 new cases. There are 10 new cases in Bonneville, four in Jefferson, five in Madison and one in Teton County. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls, County, Kootenai County and Jerome County.

The state is reporting there are 3,262 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,897 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 102.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 21 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.

95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for one death is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 500, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 144.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 4228

101

26

10 220

2

0

0 25

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 538

748

277

37

292

73

248

1 13

105

37

6

38

13

29

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 176

34

55

30

6

9

3 52

3

20

10

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 153

96

20

19

30

4

7 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 715

71

7

29

8 7

4

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 100

13

30

5

1 12

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2086

61

169

84

11

122 92

7

22

13

1

9 10

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 10,658 744 102

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

