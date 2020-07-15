Record 727 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new reported deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new spike of COVID-19 has prompted some concern in the Gem State.
Idaho officials reported a record 727 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
That is the most cases reported on a single day. The next highest daily increase was 577 on Saturday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 12,445.
There are a total of 11,637 confirmed cases and 808 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 26 new cases. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, three in Fremont and seven in Madison. You can view more HERE.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 3,513 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,206 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 526, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 151.
Seven new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 110.
State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 24 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 68 people were 80+.
95.3% of deaths with known race were White. 1.9% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for four deaths is pending.
92.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|4581
106
28
12
|255
2
0
0
|28
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|541
765
285
37
303
79
257
1
|13
109
41
6
38
13
29
0
|5
25
6
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|187
36
60
33
6
11
4
|63
3
20
10
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|164
105
20
19
30
5
8
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|785
73
8
29
13
|8
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|103
13
32
5
0
|13
0
6
2
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|2457
68
190
95
11
126
|98
7
22
12
1
9
|15
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|11,637
|808
|110
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
